What gives you the right to undo the work of our Founding Fathers?
Don Baldwin (“You Say You Don’t Like Socialism...”) is why we have the Second Amendment. Typical of all socialists, he believes that he is smarter than the Founding Fathers, who, thankfully, created a nation based on individual freedom, responsibility, and capitalism. In Mr. Baldwin’s Magic World of Socialism, the omniscient, benevolent government manages everything for the benefit of the knuckle-dragging masses. Naturally, that government is run by enlightened people like he.
Mr. Baldwin is the Grand Master of Hyperbole. I can recall neither Mr. McCall nor I calling for the private ownership of “any and all type of guns,” as Mr. Baldwin claims. Tough for you, as well, the popular vote means nothing in a national election. We are a republic, not a democracy. You might also be surprised to find out that, if you are over the age of 17, are physically fit, and not a felon, you are a member of North Carolina’s unorganized militia and, in time of emergency, may be called to service by the governor ... with a weapon, of course. I read several magazines a month that recount stories of armed citizens using firearms (including, gasp, AR15s) to defend their families or prevent crimes. Few of those citizens have police/military training, but they somehow muddle through, some 2 million times a year. Thanks for crowing about how great Social Security is; it is going bankrupt — running out of other people’s money.
Why Mr Baldwin, do you feel empowered to tell me that I, a law-abiding citizen, cannot own something that the Constitution says I have a right to have? That is the problem with Socialism: the omniscient, benevolent self-righteous, arrogant people who run it are corrupted by the power, consider themselves omnipotent, seize the firearms, and begin killing their now-disarmed political opponents. You seem to know a little history, Mr. Baldwin, check it out: Armenia, the Soviet Union, Nazi Germany, Red China, and Cambodia, just to name a few. Millions of innocents, murdered by socialist regimes.
J. V. Fitzsimmons
Hickory
NC
