The state Highway Department blew through a whopping $1.8 billion in cash in just 20 months – and now it’s laying off hundreds of workers and cancelling road repairs people need.

The DOT says its cash problems are due to a lawsuit it lost. Let’s look at two facts about that lawsuit: First, the NC Supreme Court ruling in that case goes back three years to June of 2016 – before DOT went on its spending spree.

Second, DOT lost the lawsuit because it violated property owners’ rights (trying to take their land). Our highest court stated that DOT must ‘determine the value of the loss of these fundamental rights.'

Bottom line: DOT knew about the lawsuit but spent the $1.8 billion anyway – and, now, here come the demands, ‘Give DOT more cash.’

Let’s drain the Raleigh swamp, too.

