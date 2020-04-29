We need to be united in response to virus rather than each county choosing for itself
I read with dismay County Commissioner Randy Isenhower’s statement regarding the statewide stay-at-home order to help contain the spread of COVID-19 by letting the counties make their own decision. I think he is wrong on this issue. I know Mr. Isenhower and respect him. He is a good man with his heart in the right place. In his case, the apple didn’t fall far from the tree. He is a Republican and I am a Democrat, but I still voted for him and would probably do so again.
His letter to the governor calls on Governor Cooper to let the counties make their own decisions regarding stay-at-home, which businesses can be open and how the county can fight COVID-19. We have counties that lean this way or that way politically and wouldn’t agree on much. Plus, with our location with a major interstate passing right through us there will be numerous people, some of which may be unwitting carriers of the virus stopping in the county. As good as our health department is, it may not be the same for all counties. That goes for different states too. We should be using information from our national CDC and other federal agencies with experts in infection diseases heavily involved in fighting this virus. We should have listened to our intelligence agencies in the first weeks of this year but our president thought otherwise. That’s a story when history books are written.
These sudden relaxations will supply new targets for the COVID-19 that has kept the United States largely closed down according to experts, math models and basic rules that govern infectious diseases. The math is simple, infections will increase. South Dakota had more than 700 infections in a Smithfield food plant. The state has no stay-at-home orders and one business is planning on a car race drawing 700 spectators. I look at the recklessness of the governors of South Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, Tennessee and Mississippi in total disbelief. I hope our governor is more cautious.
I think we all have sincere empathy for those that lost their jobs and for those running out of money for food or can’t pay their rent or electric bill. As we should. Help in any way for these people is desperately needed whether it be donations of food or money to food banks or the soup kitchens or any other methods.
The First Amendment to our constitution does ensure the right to free assembly, to protest grievances against the government. We are seeing protests of significant sizes in many parts of our country. Fortunately, these have been peaceable, probably because those that disagree with them are staying in place at home. You take a group of 200 or so people, even just 5% being unwitting carriers of the virus, if each one of those infects just two people all of a sudden you have 30 people carrying the virus. Two weeks later you have 90 (the first 30 plus 60 more). Another two weeks you have 270 and so on. And this is just from the 10 or so infected people that attended the protest, it does not measure the untold amount of people that have it and have not been tested.
We are all in this together, it shouldn’t be political even though the extreme arm of the right wing is supporting these protests. We need to take care of ourselves and our loved ones first. I for one, would not go to a large gathering assuming no one else has the virus. Would you?
Don Baldwin
Hickory
