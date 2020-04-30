I am confused, and yes, a little angry about our governor's extension of the stay-at-home/shutdown orders.
It's not that I don't take this virus seriously. Rather my concerns are about the government dictating what I can and can't do in my daily life. It reminds me of one of my favorite Ronald Reagan quotes when he described the nine most terrifying words in the English language. "They are," he said, " I'm from the government, and I'm here to help."
And even if we do need governmental controls, and certainly in some instances, we do, I think it would be much wiser to honor the request of our county commissioners and give them power over reducing restrictions in their counties.
I simply trust the ability of myself and others to make wise decisions for conducting their own lives.
After all, in Catawba County we live in a place that has weathered the devastation of the 1918 Spanish flu as was so thoroughly described this week in Richard Eller's article. We handled the rationing and gross reduction of manpower and losses of World War II, and more recently we survived the gut punch of losing thousands and thousands of jobs.
Most importantly, in every case we came back strong. We are a strong resilient people, and I am confident we will beat the coronavirus, as well.
I will close with this. In my limited trips out to the drug store and grocery store this weekend, I can tell you there are only two groups of people who are truly staying at home - the business owners whose companies are being shut down and crippled by the restrictions and many of their employees who can't work and are trying to figure out how to pay their bills.
We need a safe, gradual reduction of orders and the opportunity for people to go back to work!
John Hall
Hickory NC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.