Jonathan Barnes and Scott Hines, candidates for Register of Deeds in Catawba and Alexander counties, are displaying unacceptable and shocking behavior. Jonathan cussed out a voter in Facebook. When I shared his words, his campaign person Lisa Hines began harassing me and the lady Jonathan cussed out.
Then, she had her husband Scott Hines leave a negative review on my magazine’s page, less than an hour after being very rude to me. I don’t care if he likes my magazine, of course. It isn’t for people like him. But he couldn’t tell me anything negative about the magazine and was only able to tell me about a story he LIKED two years ago.
We don’t need elected officials who speak to women like Jonathan did OR people who will lie to try to ruin a business for revenge. We deserve better.
Carmen Eckard
Hickory NC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.