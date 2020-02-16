Jonathan Barnes and Scott Hines, candidates for Register of Deeds in Catawba and Alexander counties, are displaying unacceptable and shocking behavior. Jonathan cussed out a voter in Facebook. When I shared his words, his campaign person Lisa Hines began harassing me and the lady Jonathan cussed out.

Then, she had her husband Scott Hines leave a negative review on my magazine’s page, less than an hour after being very rude to me. I don’t care if he likes my magazine, of course. It isn’t for people like him. But he couldn’t tell me anything negative about the magazine and was only able to tell me about a story he LIKED two years ago.

We don’t need elected officials who speak to women like Jonathan did OR people who will lie to try to ruin a business for revenge. We deserve better.

Carmen Eckard

Hickory NC

Tags

Load comments