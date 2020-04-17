The current health crisis has demonstrated that the reality for millions of people is that we are only as strong as the communities we live, work, and play in, and we are only as resilient as the health-care systems that serve on the frontline. That's why the American Heart Association is breaking barriers to good health by supporting our communities and building up the people and systems that are vital to ensuring people can live longer, healthier lives.
In the face of COVID-19, the AHA’s mission of being a relentless force remains and is stronger than ever. In addition to funding lifesaving research and health initiatives in the community, your support of the American Heart Association is helping combat COVID-19 in the following ways:
• Committing $2.5 million to fast-track research grants to better understand COVID-19 and its interaction with the body’s cardiovascular and cerebrovascular systems.
• Helping to meet the needs of health care workers by launching a new course on oxygenation and ventilation for COVID patients and training on how to safely administer CPR.
• Working with federal and state governments to ensure families have access to care, and that children who are at-risk of missing school meals are still looked after.
Funds raised right now through personal donations and corporate support of American Heart Association initiatives will be used to fund lifesaving research, support health and education initiatives in our community, improve the quality of care in our hospitals, advocate for healthy policies and so much more. With the evolving impact of coronavirus in communities like Hickory and across the country, many of us are facing new challenges keeping us from getting to the office, school, grocery store or gym. The American Heart Association has resources to help maintain a healthy lifestyle while at home.
Reports are showing that those who have heart disease or survived a stroke may be more vulnerable to COVID-19 with a mortality rate of 2-3 times higher than the general population. The AHA recommends you continue taking your medications, manage your risk factors, keep follow up appointments and participate in virtual rehabilitation from home. The AHA has long recognized the impact of social determinants of health, including education, income, geographic location and access to care. They are essential to overall health and well-being. COVID-19 will likely clearly illuminate the dramatic ways in which social determinants affect patient health and well-being outcomes.
We are proud to serve as the Community Health Advocates for the American Heart Association and have seen firsthand the impact it makes in Catawba Valley. We’ll get this through this COVID-19 pandemic and the AHA will help us along the way.
Tom and Diane Taylor
Conover NC
