If you want everything back to normal, wear a mask (and not one that has valves on it). We've started phase 1 of re-opening, but it'll be hard to get to phase 2 if people aren't wearing masks.
If 80% of the population is wearing masks that are only 60% effective, we reduce the infectiousness of the virus (the RO, for those who've been reading a lot) to less than one person per infected person, and the rate of spread goes down. It's that simple.
Large gatherings will be problematic for a long time, but smaller gatherings, shopping, even some sports, become real possibilities if we have the vast majority of the people wearing masks. Some people will still get sick, but it won't be overwhelming.
Here in the South, we look after each other, make sure Meemaw has a ride to church, make sure the kids are OK, even if they're not your own. That's what mask wearing is about -- your mask protects me, my mask protects you, and the most vulnerable people are protected.
Susan Mann
Catawba NC
