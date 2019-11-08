Does anyone out there want to live in a dictatorship? I don’t either. Thousands have died either fighting totalitarian regimes or trying to escape them. Think about that as you decide when and for whom you will vote.

Our democracy is fragile and under attack. Many voted in the last election based on feelings on “not being heard” in Washington or Raleigh or of “not liking” a candidate. The only voice we have is our vote, and we all need to vote like grown-ups or we could, like spoiled children, have that privilege taken away.

But the people who want to rule us are not indulgent parents. They play for keeps and we could lose that right forever. For all of our sakes, do it before it’s too late.

Diane Geitner

Connelly Springs

