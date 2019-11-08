Does anyone out there want to live in a dictatorship? I don’t either. Thousands have died either fighting totalitarian regimes or trying to escape them. Think about that as you decide when and for whom you will vote.
Our democracy is fragile and under attack. Many voted in the last election based on feelings on “not being heard” in Washington or Raleigh or of “not liking” a candidate. The only voice we have is our vote, and we all need to vote like grown-ups or we could, like spoiled children, have that privilege taken away.
But the people who want to rule us are not indulgent parents. They play for keeps and we could lose that right forever. For all of our sakes, do it before it’s too late.
Diane Geitner
Connelly Springs
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.