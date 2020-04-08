Almost mass hysteria and panic in the most secure nation on earth.
Why? The most secure? Simply because of the way in the last 100 years of so it has tried its best to live for and preach Jesus around the world?
Missionary after missionary, going years and years around the world from the great churches in the USA.
We may be the most secure in Jesus but this hysteria and panic is caused by man under the influence of Satan, the Devil, and his invention of social media. Social media has become a monster. Facebook (I call it Butt Book), Twitter, Instagram, news channels running 24 hours a day saying, “Stay away. Coronavirus is going to kill you.”
Wash, wash, sanitize, clean, clean. Don’t shake hands. Don’t touch one another. Don’t hug. Don’t go to church. Don’t go to school. Don’t go to basketball games.
Coronavirus is going to kill you. On and on and on.
The answer is found in Exodus 15:26. This is the Lord God speaking to Moses:
“And said, If thou wilt diligently hearken to the voice of the Lord thy God, and wilt do that which is right in his sight, and wilt give ear to his commandments, and keep all his statutes, I will put none of these diseases upon thee, which I have brought upon the Egyptians: for I am the Lord that healeth thee.”
Your choice? Be saved and believe in Jesus Christ or choose to be a non-believer in Jesus Christ and face the despair of this world without someone to lean on and trust with your eternal soul.
Phil Parker
Newton NC
