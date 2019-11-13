Genius without judgment can be a bull in a china shop or a bankruptcy about to happen. Winning at any cost is not a win.
As sad and unfortunate as the current situation in Washington is, we shouldn’t be surprised that it has come to the point of impeachment. Donald Trump’s history was there in bright lights for all to see. The marital infidelity, the accusations of sexual harassment, the six bankruptcies, the scam businesses, the spreading of vicious, hurtful conspiracy theories were well documented before the phrase fake news was heard daily.
Trump’s IQ may be high (?) but without principle and judgment it is the source of this latest crisis. Trump, not the deep state or Democrats, selected Carter Page and George Popadopoulos to be on his campaign. He had the association with dirty trickster Roger Stone. He allowed Paul Manafort, now serving the best part of his remaining years in prison, to be his campaign chairman. He knew General Flynn was radioactive but selected him as National Security Advisor.
Trump fired James Comey which led to the appointment of a special prosecutor. He with the help of his Attorney General spun his way through the Russia investigation but learned nothing as evidenced by the stupid and reckless solicitation of Ukraine in investigating Joe and Hunter Biden.
Nixon authorized the Watergate break-in out of paranoia. Trump solicited the help of a foreign country in the upcoming election out of poor judgment and a reckless disregard for the law. The behavior is disqualifying for the office he holds. It is disqualifying for any job.
Norms have changed in my lifetime, some good, some not so good. Heaven help us if we normalize that our Presidents and representatives are above the law. Trump and those who follow him must know that Americans really do care if they shoot someone on Fifth Avenue.
David Turman
Hickory, NC
