The Republicans have no right to be so outraged by the impeachment inquiry. I am not in politics, and I knew even before he was their nominee, that if he was chosen, this would be the route that his presidency took.
Did they do no vetting of him at all? His contacts, failed businesses, marital issues and general demeanor all screamed "loose cannon." They shouldn't be crying foul now. They signed on for this and they are getting exactly what they deserve. Too bad that the rest of the country has to suffer through it as well.
Kelley Walker
Hickory NC
