Tommy Johnson the African American guitar player in "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" made a deal with a white man, he thought to be the Devil to learn to play the guitar “real good."
Evangelicals made a deal with Donald Trump in 2016. The rationale for supporting a man who is hardly a role model for Christian values goes something like this: God works through imperfect people and Trump is pro-life and will nominate conservative judges.
Since impeachment by the House of Representatives, we have seen some indication that the evangelical support is developing a few fissures. The Christian magazine, Christianity Today, a magazine started by the Rev. Billy Graham, has published an editorial supporting the impeachment of the president. The president and evangelical leaders like Franklin Graham are trying to label the magazine as leftist elite, whatever that means.
Another editor of a Christian magazine recently resigned because he disagreed with the magazine’s continued support of Trump. Some of my friends, who voted for Trump, are telling me they have had enough of the behavior that is inconsistent with their values.
Going back to the primary there were 15-16 candidates. Any of those conservative candidates would have been pro-life and picked conservative judges. I will never understand how the candidate with all the dirty laundry while spewing hatred, fear, and division and hardly conservative was picked from that field of candidates.
In the movie, Tommy escaped being lynched by the KKK. This is not a movie, and I hope our Republic is not put to the test of surviving another term of Trump’s corruption and undermining of our Constitution and the rule of law.
Donald Trump wants us to believe that our current economic prosperity and strong market is all due to him. Such claims defy common sense, regardless of who is president. There is nothing he can offer that is worth the threat his reckless, win-at-any-cost, divisive behavior poses to the core values of who we are as a nation.
David Turman
Hickory N.C.
