These truly are trying times. The drama unfolding in Washington has been three years in the making, Russian meddling in our 2016 election, unparalleled turnover and chaos in the White House, tell-all books by ex- White House staffers, corruption by Trump-appointed Cabinet members, the dismissal or resignation of well-respected members of the Trump cabinet and military, indictments and jail sentences for key members of the president’s inner circle.
Good people have been hurt by their association with Mr. Trump. Good people not in his inner circle like loyal public servants, farmers in Iowa, wine growers in California and Syrian Kurds have also been hurt by this president. The Republican Party has abandoned its core values cowering under the influence of the president.
Not to make light of the disruptive, divisive nature of presidential impeachment, how “though," do we not chuckle a bit at the sheer stupidity of trying to pull off such a nefarious plan. Even the most loyal Trump supporter must be asking, what was he thinking?
EU Ambassador Sondland testified that they were all in the loop. Igor and Lev are the icing on the cake. You can’t make this stuff up so kudos for creativity but an F for common sense and judgment. Did Rudy and the president think such a plot would escape principled public servants, Congress and the media?
If this were the only blemish on an otherwise stellar track record, perhaps we give the president a slap on the wrist for bad judgment. Sadly, this is the reckless, win at any cost behavior we have seen throughout his career and time in office.
People who are ignoring the abuse of power by President Trump would, without hesitation, be demanding the impeachment if the abusive shoe were on the foot of Obama or Clinton. Democrats and the “deep state” are not undermining this president. He is doing it to himself.
David Turman
Hickory NC
