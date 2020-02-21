I support Richard Thompson for Catawba County Commissioner.
Richard has worked hard on behalf of the citizens of North Carolina for more than 30 years in our criminal justice system. He has been endorsed by retiring County Commissioner Dan Hunsucker and was recognized by President Trump’s Department of Justice and served on a 12-member committee in Washington D.C. working on juvenile justice reform. He was also asked to serve on the North Carolina Governor’s Crime Commission by Gov. Pat McCrory.
Richard will work hard to keep our taxes low, protect our conservative values and promote business growth through existing partnerships and new business development.
Richard understands the importance of preserving our history through his work on the Catawba County Historical Association. Richard is one of the most genuine, hard-working and determined men I know. President Trump trusted Richard, Governor McCrory trusted Richard, and Dan Hunsucker trusts Richard. I ask everyone in Catawba County to join me in trusting Richard by electing Richard Thompson to the Catawba County Board of Commissioners.
Eric Farr
Hickory NC
