No more watching the president’s coronavirus briefings. Anything of importance I will learn later. These briefings have turned into self-promotion, blaming others, campaigning for reelection, fights with the media, lies, and spin.
The media clearly know how to push his buttons and usually do. Then comes the infomercial for hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin plus zinc, unusual behavior for a president who is neither a scientist nor physician.
Words have consequences ranging from creating shortages of the drug used for the treatment of RA and Lupus to a man killing himself by taking chloroquine phosphate used to clean fish tanks. His wife survived, thankfully.
We all hope and pray for a quick vaccine and cure, even hydroxychloroquine. There is promise in some anti-viral drugs and drugs treating parasites, but the president is better served by leaving the promotion of these efforts to the experts.
We are living the stark reality that the United States has more cases and deaths than any other country in the world. When the history of this is written, that will be the takeaway and the question of why will be thoroughly examined by historians.
Trump didn’t cause this virus, WHO may have failed in alerting the world, and China it appears was more concerned about covering their behind than being a good global citizen, but precious weeks were wasted getting out in front of this monster.
The timeline of the president’s words and actions regarding this pandemic are recorded for history. Members of his staff were sounding alarms well before the virus was on our radar screen. Trump’s grandfather died in 1918 of the Spanish Flu. If he didn’t see it coming, he should have.
Crisis defined the presidencies of Lincoln and FDR. Real estate deals, divorces, bankruptcies, reality TV, and tabloid stardom defined Donald Trump. Empathy, trust, and integrity are fundamental to leadership, especially in a crisis. Couple that deficiency in our president with a lack of basic management skills of planning, staffing, organizing, communicating, delegating, and problems solving and we begin to assemble the puzzle of why the greatest country on earth is faring so poorly in this pandemic.
David Turman
Hickory NC
