Perhaps someday politicians who show a complete lack of leadership, courage, and basic interest in governance will come to be known as a Tillis; named after our current Senator Thom Tillis.

Thom Tillis put on a display of political cowardice, impotence, and spinelessness during the impeachment trial of Donald Trump that would make his name an appropriate moniker for any extraordinarily weak politicians we may have in the future.

Evan Burns

Terrell NC

