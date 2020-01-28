I have known Richard Thompson for almost 15 years. If you were to ask anyone in our community of 85 townhouses who have had him do repair work, they would say he is trustworthy, honest and dependable in dealing with people. These are qualities sometimes hard to come by in this day and time.
Catawba County is growing. He wants to make sure the infrastructure is in place so growth won't be stymied. He also wants to make sure businesses grow and are in place for young and older adults to have adequate opportunities for employment. Good schools and health services are essential to our growth.
As in his work ethic, we can be assured that he will keep taxes as low as possible and yet have them give us the greatest return.
A forward-looking individual who cares about people and our county. Give him your vote!
Peggy Byers
Hickory NC
