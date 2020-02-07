Richard Thompson is a candidate for Catawba County Commissioner and I’m asking that you cast your vote for Richard as one of your next commissioners. Richard has clear-cut leadership skills needed for this job and has proven this throughout his career in public service and the justice system.
As a probation/parole officer Richard was always efficient, effective and paid close attention to detail. His demeanor with co-workers, court officials and offenders was always professional. Richard was fair, knowledgeable of the law, well respected by those in the judicial system and did an outstanding job.
Richard will carry these qualities into the position of Catawba County Commissioner. A vote for Richard Thompson is a vote for an effective, efficient, professional and hardworking commissioner.
Hannah Eckard
Conover NC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.