As a Catawba County native, I have possessed a keen interest in the attributes, conditions, and characteristics of the city of Hickory and its surrounding environs. My wife and I have enjoyed the county’s amenities, and, as retirees, we look to the future of our county as its 2020 political culture becomes more apparent. Richard E. Thompson, a Catawba County native, who pledges “to serve children, families, and communities collaboratively throughout Catawba County,” is our choice as the exceptional Republican candidate for commissioner.
After receiving associate degrees from Georgia’s Emmanuel College and a Bachelor of Arts in sociology with a minor in psychology from the University of North Carolina-Charlotte, Richard provided 30 years of exceptional service within the North Carolina Adult Probation/Parole Department, receiving advanced certifications and recognition as Catawba County Officer of the Year.
Prior to his retirement, Richard was appointed by then-Governor McCrory to the Juvenile Justice Planning Committee (state advisory group), a sub-committee of the North Carolina Governor’s Crime Commission, serving as chairman in 2015 and he shared his expertise with national conference leaders in Washington, DC. He was subsequently appointed to the full commission.
As an advocate for children, Richard coordinated and implemented a panel discussion with statewide government leaders to create innovative ways to improve school safety and to establish standardized training of school resource officers and school personnel.
In 2018, he was re-appointed to the state Crime Commission by Gov. Roy Cooper, and he recently completed his appointment to the Federal Advisory Council of Juvenile Justice, in Washington, DC.
Locally, Richard has served as a member of the State Employees Credit Union Advisory Board, has been a 25-year member of the Farm City Week Advisory Board for the NC Cooperative Extension Office/Catawba County, and was appointed to the Tax Office Board of Equalization and Review and to the county Zoning Board of Adjustments, of which he continues to serve.
Richard is a member of the Hickory Kiwanis Club, receiving the recognition of Distinguished Past President and Kiwanian of the Year; the National Fraternal Order of Police; the Catawba County Historical Association and the regional board of the Salvation Army.
No stranger to the political scene, Richard has chaired the Catawba County Republican Men’s Forum, has served as 1st Vice Chair of the Catawba County Republican Party, and, most recently organized and assisted with the chartering of the Catawba County Federation of Republican Men.
For his contributions to his community and to his state, Richard was presented by Governor McCrory the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest award given to a North Carolina civilian for outstanding public service. With a work ethic and dedication that will certainly enhance the lives of citizens of Catawba County, Richard’s election to the Catawba County Board of Commissioners is crucial.
I urge you to vote on March 3rd for Richard E. Thompson for county commissioner.
Jim and Lois Hunt
Newton NC
