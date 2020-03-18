I’d like to offer commentary, in regards to the article you published recently, entitled, “Mitchell Gold wants you to honor his birthday by pledging not to bully others.”
A friend shared the article with me, knowing I have many friends and family in Catawba County. As a servant of God’s Word, I have a vested interest in the spiritual welfare of the souls for whom the Lord has led me to in ministry there for many years. This includes souls who have struggled with the sin of homosexuality.
When I read the article, my heart ached for Mr. Gold as it’s evident he is in great need of the repentance and faith that leads to salvation — salvation that can only come through the Lord Jesus Christ. Sadly, the words of the article are the words of one possessed by the spirit of this world — a world that rejects the living Word of God. When you read an article that essentially blames God and everyone else around you rather than take responsibility for your own sin, it comes with the territory, especially in our secular-humanistic society. It’s a replication of Adam when he blamed God for the “woman thou gave me,” referring to Eve, rather than taking responsibility for his own sin, in his failure to heed God’s command to take “cleave unto his wife” (Genesis 2:24). It is the same in all children of disobedience.
Defending and promoting the sin of homosexuality is the fruit of idolatry and cannot be seen more glaringly, in my experience, than within the LGBT community across the country today. I say that because when a man loves his own image to the point of idolizing it; he lies down with his own image, in fulfilling the lusts that have overtaken his mind, heart and soul. This is the context of what it means to refuse to heed God’s warning to repent. In the pride of one’s own heart, the homosexual is given over to what the Apostle Paul referred to, in Romans 1:26-28, as “vile affections” toward himself and others of the same sex, rather than holy affection directed toward God and His Son, the Lord Jesus Christ.
So, when someone tries to ascribe to those who love sinners, who pray for them, and who warn them of God’s wrath, lest they repent, with the label of “bullies,” it is a cowardly attempt to blame others for your own sin. Those who live this way, remain in the fallen nature of Adam, by whom sin came upon all of humanity, along with the wages of sin — death.
As for bullying, if you want to know who the real bully is, it’s Satan! Satan himself bullies those over whom he holds sway. That is what has happened to the entire LGBT community. According to 2 Timothy 2:25-26; the LGBT community, and those who promote the sin of homosexuality, are those who actually “oppose themselves.” They are said to be in the “snare of the devil, and are taken captive by him, at his will.” If you read further, these poor souls are referred to as those who “resist the truth,” are “men of corrupt minds,” and “reprobate concerning the faith.” That’s evident by the article posed by Mr. Gold, and it’s a natural fruit that comes from one who has rejected the Son of God and His Gospel.
There’s no middle-ground or compromise when you understand that it’s never loving to stand in agreement with iniquity. In fact, God’s Word declares that “love does not rejoice in iniquity, but rejoices in the truth.” (1 Corinthians 13:6). There’s no greater love that can be shown, by a Christian, to one who is lost in the sin of homosexuality, than to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ. That’s not bullying, that’s love.
Editor’s note: This nearly 70-inch-long letter was trimmed significantly for publication.
Casey Smith
Shelby NC
I understand the need to edit letters for space, but I would really like to read the rest of this one. It is very powerful. My thanks to the author.
