We seem to go through this same problem every 10 years, so let's review. When they started counting years as we do currently, the first year was year 1, not year 0. When you count to 10, you start with 1, not 0.
This week, we will start the last year in the current decade. We will not begin a new decade. We won't do that until January 1, 2021. Incidentally, we didn't begin a new millennium in 2000. We did that in 2001.
Are there any questions?
Tom Spiggle
Hickory NC
