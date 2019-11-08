This is so important to our community…and I can’t say it enough. Many hard-working people are struggling in our community. The Catawba County United Way Board of Directors, staff and volunteers are reaching out to those who are willing to help.
Giving is a personal choice, and we need everyone willing to get on board for this year’s campaign drive. Every gift, collectively combined, will be directed to programs that have been identified and prioritized as essential to the health, education and financial well-being of our community members.
In 2018, donations to the United Way helped more than 11,000 of our neighbors received crisis financial assistance, 358 local students received additional tutoring and mentoring, and 716 people were able to find hope at one of our county’s shelters.
But the need never goes away.
Visit www.catawbacountyunitedway.com for a detailed list of the 2020 funded programs, and ask to be included in our newsletters and on our email list for current information and volunteer opportunities. This is a great way to learn what our funded partners do to help those in need every week.
A strong workforce is a driving force in economic development. Together, we strive to give everyone the opportunity to be lifted, as in our logo signifying the hand up.
You may not need the help today and hopefully never but it’s a guarantee that you know someone with heartbreaking struggles. Please join me, a FairShare donor, and together we can find ways to bridge those gaps between crisis and help.
Jennie B. Connor
Executive Director Catawba County United Way
Hickory NC
