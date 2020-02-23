It never ceases to amaze me how benighted the liberal left is. Take for instance Thomas Blanton’s letter on January 30. He states that nobody is threatening to take away our guns. Tell that to the Jews in 1938. The Nazis disarmed the Jews and their political enemies.
Mr. Blanton also states that he doesn’t need an assault rifle. That is because an assault rifle as defined by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is a fully automatic and not a semi-automatic weapon.
So, the average gun owner does not possess an assault rifle. This is because the National Firearms Act of 1934 heavily regulated assault (automatic) weapons.
The semi-automatic AR-15 is not considered an assault rifle. The AR in AR-15 does not stand for assault or automatic rifle. It stands for Armalite, which is the company that makes the AR-15.
If the liberal left would do their own research and stop getting their talking points from MSNBC and CNN, they would be enlightened and not manipulated.
Greg Auten
Maiden NC
