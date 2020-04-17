We would like to thank you for the thoughtfulness you have expressed by printing all the extra puzzles and coloring pages since our isolation began for the coronavirus.
Most people were not prepared to have extra books, puzzles, games, etc. on hand when this pandemic began, so you have provided a much-needed service. Thank you from two puzzle fans.
Don and Jo Anne Flick
Hickory NC
