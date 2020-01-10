Mr. Millsaps,

Thank you for taking the time out of your holiday schedule to remind us, as readers and subscribers, of our local news paper's mission. Sadly, of late, the truth is rare in most of our "most popular" public media.

Our elected officials on both sides of the aisle could better serve all parties involved by holding themselves and their peers accountable to being truthful. Unfortunately, I don't see that happening, nor do I expect it to reappear in the near future. Our present elected representatives have lowered the bar concerning what should be acceptable for decency and truth. And we as a society seem to have lost our moral compass, partly in my opinion, because of the lack of respectable leadership by those same elected representatives.

Thanks again to you and your staff for your efforts at providing an unbiased view of the local and world news. I am truly grateful the HDR is still available as my local news source.

Steve Bridges

Hickory NC

HDR write a letter
Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Load comments