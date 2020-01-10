Mr. Millsaps,
Thank you for taking the time out of your holiday schedule to remind us, as readers and subscribers, of our local news paper's mission. Sadly, of late, the truth is rare in most of our "most popular" public media.
Our elected officials on both sides of the aisle could better serve all parties involved by holding themselves and their peers accountable to being truthful. Unfortunately, I don't see that happening, nor do I expect it to reappear in the near future. Our present elected representatives have lowered the bar concerning what should be acceptable for decency and truth. And we as a society seem to have lost our moral compass, partly in my opinion, because of the lack of respectable leadership by those same elected representatives.
Thanks again to you and your staff for your efforts at providing an unbiased view of the local and world news. I am truly grateful the HDR is still available as my local news source.
Steve Bridges
Hickory NC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.