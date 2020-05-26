hank you Tomberlin for touching our hearts
Regarding the article recently by Brent Tomberlin a social studies teacher at South Caldwell High School:
During this time of social distancing because of the dreaded virus pandemic his article could not have been more timely. After this is over I pray that everyone will keep in mind to do your part to see that the “new normal” is inward. That we can make this world a better place than it was.
Thank you, Brent, for touching our hearts!
Joyce Hilmer
Conover
