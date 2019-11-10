Thank you to all of the citizens of Hickory for electing me to Hickory City Council and for giving me the opportunity to serve.

I am humbled by your support. The highlight of the campaigning process was meeting so many wonderful people and learning about their love and ideas for our great city. Hickory has been so very good to me and my family and I am looking forward to being your public servant and working collaboratively with you, fellow members of council and the city’s incredible staff to continue to create opportunities for a high quality of life for all citizens.

Tony Wood

Hickory

