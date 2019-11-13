Thank you to all voters who re-elected me as a member of the Newton City Council. I sincerely appreciate the many people who provided tireless energy and effort in support of my candidacy.
Also, I want to congratulate the candidates who earnestly campaigned for a leadership role as an elected public servant in the City of Newton.
The election results will become official on November 15 with the canvassing of votes by the Catawba County Board of Elections. As we move forward, we should embrace Newton’s “Brilliant Legacy and Bright Future." We must respectfully work together to benefit all Newton citizens and businesses.
Thank you again for your support. I encourage you to join me as an advocate for Newton because together we will create new opportunities, improve the quality of lives and achieve meaningful accomplishments throughout the City of Newton!
Jerry T. Hodge
City of Newton, council member
