My name is Sophia Smith and I live in the Viewmont district of Hickory. I wanted to reach out to my local paper, to maybe shed some positivity during these overwhelmingly, anxious times. Hoping that maybe you can spotlight some of the “heroes in the shadows”. One that stands out in our everyday life is my son’s fifth-grade teacher, Ms. Gibson. Since the beginning of the school year, she has went above and beyond to keep her students morale up. She shows up to her students sporting events outside of school, keeps parents in the loop with the kids' progress and lots more that is escaping my mind at the moment.
During this COVID-19 epidemic, she has left me with a glimmer of hope, that our community, our world will survive this. She is one of the many people, who make sure to keep anxieties down, when they can justifiably, be high.
Ms. Gibson not only printed packets and added work to Google Classroom for all her students, including those not in home room, but she ran packets to homes when parents couldn’t make it to the school due to work. She has created a group through the app Zoom, which allows her to teach her kids every day, sometimes twice a day, through video conferencing. At the end of every call, she tells the kids she loves them and can’t wait to see their faces the next day.
Now, for the moment, that touched my heart beyond measure. We all know that there are kids whose only hot meal, are the ones provided through the free breakfast/lunch program at school. So, HPS has been giving out bagged lunches during the hours of 11-1. Ms. Gibson is there to help hand out these meals, and not only is she there smiling and giving her time, she makes runs to the students whose parents have no way of coming and getting the meals.
I am in awe of Anyea Gibson’s spirit, strength, love, and hope that she carries, through every obstacle she is faced with. She leaves me with a ray of sunshine, during these cloudy days.
Thank you for listening,
Sophia Smith, mother of Zion Wright, student of Ms. Anyea Gibson fifth-grade teacher at Viewmont Elementary
Hickory NC
