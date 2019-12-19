The House impeachment hearings ended and the media led with "Trump wanted quid pro quo!"
The daily takeaways were all based on presumption and assumption by all the witnesses. If the media really wanted facts they could have done their own investigative journalism like John Solomon did.
If they did maybe they would have come up with these 5 takeaways:
1. Alexandra Chalupa was hired by the DNC to get dirt on candidate Trump in the 2016 election.
2. Hunter Biden and Chris Heinz (stepson to John Kerry) formed Rosemont capital which has received millions of dollars from Ukraine and China.
3. In 2014, VP Biden offers Ukraine 1 billion dollars in aid to their gas and energy industry. Within two weeks Hunter Biden joins the Board of Burisma, a major gas company in Ukraine.
4. In 2016, Viktor Shokin opens up a corruption probe into Burisma. Joe Biden, on tape, tells officials in Ukraine "You're not getting the billion. I'm leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired you're not getting the money." Shokin was fired. That sounds like quid pro quo to the average person but not Democrats.
5. Volodymyr Zelensky was elected to fight corruption, and Trump was elected to drain the swamp. The swamp is fighting back. Read the transcript if you want the facts.
We all know what happens when "we assume," Just follow the money. Kerry-Biden-Ukraine-China are all connected. Maybe that is why Kerry endorsed Biden. Where are the real journalists?
Craig Boyer
Bayport NY
