I don’t really know what the future holds for our country, but I do know this, we have to start identifying as Americans and not Democrats or Republicans. Partisanship will not help us combat coronavirus, terror attacks, economic uncertainty or the opioid addiction.
The problems facing us are bigger than abortion or gun rights or if you kneel during the national anthem. We need to bring back common sense. It didn’t make sense to give tax cuts to corporations, now we have a huge deficit.
It doesn’t make sense to ignore intelligence agencies when they inform us that countries outside the US are trying to interfere in our elections.
It doesn’t make sense to blame any person or agency for the spread of sickness.
Get it together, America!
Kelley Walker
Hickory NC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Thank you; I hope Mac McCall reads this.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.