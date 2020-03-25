I don’t really know what the future holds for our country, but I do know this, we have to start identifying as Americans and not Democrats or Republicans. Partisanship will not help us combat coronavirus, terror attacks, economic uncertainty or the opioid addiction.

The problems facing us are bigger than abortion or gun rights or if you kneel during the national anthem. We need to bring back common sense. It didn’t make sense to give tax cuts to corporations, now we have a huge deficit.

It doesn’t make sense to ignore intelligence agencies when they inform us that countries outside the US are trying to interfere in our elections.

It doesn’t make sense to blame any person or agency for the spread of sickness.

Get it together, America!

Kelley Walker

Hickory NC

Tags

Load comments