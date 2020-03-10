Former candidate: Stay informed, engaged and focus on the future
Since primary Election Day March 3, I have had time to process the course of events that have transpired over these last months. It’s been a whirlwind for me and my wife, Tina. She has been my strongest supporter during this effort, and I owe her a great debt of gratitude.
I’d like to thank you, my supporters from the bottom of my heart. Thank you for the encouragement and assistance that you expressed in many ways. Together we worked hard to run a campaign established in integrity, transparency, and ethics. I know we accomplished those efforts in spite of not winning. All with a heart for making Catawba County a better place for its residents. I’ve had the opportunity, in fact, the privilege of meeting many of you during the campaign. Some of you are old friends and others I hope I can call new ones.
You shared with me ideals for local governance. We had conversations about the future of Catawba County in many instances over breakfast, lunch or supper at one of our local eating establishments. Other times we simply crossed paths in neighborhoods, stores, and churches. These interactions will not soon be forgotten. I look forward to seeing you folks again and having further discussions about politics.
I have been actively involved in local politics for over 30 years and I am shocked and disappointed at the lack of ethics and lack of character shown by some individuals, not candidates themselves, during this race. I and others are aware that these individuals have crossed a “moral bridge” in which they cannot come back across.
With that said I encourage the citizens of Catawba County to stay informed and engaged and focus on our county’s future. Hold those in office accountable now and in the future to a higher ethical and moral standard. Expect great things for our county because it can be accomplished.
This campaign may have ended but my desire to see Catawba County excel has not. Let’s keep the conversation going. Until next time...
Richard E. Thompson
Conover NC
Thompson was a Republican candidate for county commissioner. The top two vote-getters in the primary race advanced to the general election. Thompson finished third.{&lettersname}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.