This letter is in regards about the new Burke County Jail that is to open soon. I have heard there isn't enough staff hired to properly run the jail.

I wonder if we could face a situation that occurred at Pasquotank N.C. They were understaffed, had a serious incident and four employees lost their lives.

I hope the Burke County commissioners or whomever is in charge will take extra time to hire all the help they need to do a good job and not put anyone's safety at risk. I know people who have relatives working there are concerned for them.

P.S.: Maybe they need to raise the salary for the jobs and if needed raise the sales or property taxes.

Sherry Gordon

Hickory NC

