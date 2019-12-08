This letter is in regards about the new Burke County Jail that is to open soon. I have heard there isn't enough staff hired to properly run the jail.
I wonder if we could face a situation that occurred at Pasquotank N.C. They were understaffed, had a serious incident and four employees lost their lives.
I hope the Burke County commissioners or whomever is in charge will take extra time to hire all the help they need to do a good job and not put anyone's safety at risk. I know people who have relatives working there are concerned for them.
P.S.: Maybe they need to raise the salary for the jobs and if needed raise the sales or property taxes.
Sherry Gordon
Hickory NC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.