I would like to go on record as endorsing Sondra Stewart Simmons for the office of Register of Deeds for Catawba County.
I have known Sondra for over 20 years. She has been a co-worker, but more than that, she has been a best friend to me.
I first met her in a working relationship when I was a real estate assistant and she was the best real estate paralegal I have ever had the opportunity to work with. I knew any closing we were involved with, would be accurate and competed in a timely and most efficient manner. Sondra’s attention to detail and work ethic were imperative in the training and teaching she gave to me to become a real estate paralegal.
Our friendship is invaluable. She is a kind, compassionate, caring person. Her faith and family are of upmost important to her. Sondra also is very involved in the local school system and community activities in Catawba County.
I know all of her attributes would benefit her for the office she is seeking, to be the next Register of Deeds for Catawba County. She has my vote and I hope she has yours, too.
Wendy M. Spires
Hickory NC
