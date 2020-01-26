I would like to go on record as endorsing Sondra Stewart Simmons for the office of Register of Deeds for Catawba County.

I have known Sondra for over 20 years. She has been a co-worker, but more than that, she has been a best friend to me.

I first met her in a working relationship when I was a real estate assistant and she was the best real estate paralegal I have ever had the opportunity to work with. I knew any closing we were involved with, would be accurate and competed in a timely and most efficient manner. Sondra’s attention to detail and work ethic were imperative in the training and teaching she gave to me to become a real estate paralegal.

Our friendship is invaluable. She is a kind, compassionate, caring person. Her faith and family are of upmost important to her. Sondra also is very involved in the local school system and community activities in Catawba County.

I know all of her attributes would benefit her for the office she is seeking, to be the next Register of Deeds for Catawba County. She has my vote and I hope she has yours, too.

Wendy M. Spires

Hickory NC

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Load comments