I am writing today to endorse Sondra Stewart Simmons for Register of Deeds for Catawba County.
In the course of my career, I have written several letters for students, interns, and fellow employees. Never have I written a letter for a friend I have known, admired and loved as much as I do Sondra. I have known Sondra for 20+ years and it is an honor to recommend someone of the highest character in all facets of life.
Why do I think Sondra is well suited for this job? The Register of Deeds is a community agency that provides numerous functions to the legal community and the general public. Sondra has a strong background in real estate and real estate law. She was a real estate paralegal for 10 years before going back to school to get a degree in criminal justice. For the last six years she has worked in real estate appraisal management. With her job as a paralegal, Sondra frequently had to visit the Register of Deeds office, and therefore she knows and understands the importance of preserving the county’s history and maintaining accurate legal records.
Sondra is not only a dedicated wife, mother and friend but an upstanding member of our community. She is very involved in her boys sport activities as well as PTO & boosters for the schools they attend. While not a member of the Kiwanis club in Newton she does volunteer for them when possible. She has also sat on the board of one of our local credit unions. Sondra attends Mountain View Baptist Church, and is a supporter, advocate and donor for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
So whether it is in the family setting, work setting, or in the community, Sondra displays all the characteristics of a dedicated leader. She is patient, genuine and kind while being driven, diligent and intelligent. She has her community’s best interest at heart and understands the importance and responsibilities of this job. I am proud to call her friend and am looking forward to seeing all the good she can do for Catawba County.
Noelle Stevens
Newton NC
