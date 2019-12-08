Please consider signing the online petition to save the local architectural classic Mosteller Mansion. Built by a modern furniture executive, this home, a large work-of-art, has become an icon of Hickory and its long-standing furniture industry.

Currently, there are plans to remove the mansion. I believe historic properties should be re-used as art or public event spaces for all to appreciate. Go to www.hickorylandmarks.org to sign the petition.

Aaron Kohrs

Hickory, NC

