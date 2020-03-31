Sen. Burr should resign
Apparently U.S. Senator Richard Burr has acted to secure his money while neglecting the public interest.
News reports indicate that he was briefed on the serious nature of the coronavirus in January. Then on February 7th, he wrote an editorial for Fox News praising the nation’s health preparedness and the President’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.
On February 13th, Burr liquidated his stocks to protect his fortune, knowing that catastrophe was coming, knowing that the President was misleading the American people and with deadly consequences. On February 27th, he warned people at a private meeting about the danger of a pandemic at the same time President Trump continued to minimize the impact.
But never did Senator Burr call a press conference to warn us. Many North Carolinians have family members, friends, and neighbors who are at risk for serious complications from the coronavirus. Many are fearful of losing their jobs.
When Burr had the opportunity to help us, he chose to keep quiet. He is not representing our best interests. He should do the honorable thing and resign immediately. I am ashamed he is a Senator from North Carolina.
Frank L. Fox
Asheville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.