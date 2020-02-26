I would like to thank St. Stephens Lutheran School for putting our children’s health first. The past couple weeks have been rough on many families, between the flu, strep, stomach bugs and nasty colds several kids have been out of school. We have 3 kids currently attending SSLS (PS 3, first, and eighth grades) all of them experienced several classmates missing school.
During a four-day break for the school they decided to have BioPure of Hickory come in and spray the entire campus! That decision went above and beyond what was expected and it is extremely appreciated. It is so wonderful to be able to send our kids to a school that cares so much, to not only sanitize the school, but to use a local company that is not using harsh chemicals to do the job!
As parents we try to keep our kids safe and healthy, and during this time of year it is hard to keep them away from all the germs. So happy we are a part of a school that teams up with us (parents) to do their part to help keep our kids healthy!
Spencer Eckard
Hickory NC
