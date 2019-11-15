Election Day, Nov. 5, 2019 was a day I will not soon forget. In the months leading up to that day, I listened to so many of you voicing praises and concerns in regard to our schools. Many of you helped me with my campaign, including several individuals not in Ward 6. I want to sincerely thank you.

At the polls I enjoyed seeing numerous friends, from my former College Park Middle School cheerleading coach to meeting new supporters. Please know I am both humbled and energized by the 475 votes I received. Thank you so much for your faith in me, demonstrated by your support and by your votes.

Your input is invaluable as I continue serving on the school board.

Together, let’s move forward in the next four years to continue making our Hickory Public Schools be among the strongest in North Carolina!

Amy Monroe

Hickory NC

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Load comments