Election Day, Nov. 5, 2019 was a day I will not soon forget. In the months leading up to that day, I listened to so many of you voicing praises and concerns in regard to our schools. Many of you helped me with my campaign, including several individuals not in Ward 6. I want to sincerely thank you.
At the polls I enjoyed seeing numerous friends, from my former College Park Middle School cheerleading coach to meeting new supporters. Please know I am both humbled and energized by the 475 votes I received. Thank you so much for your faith in me, demonstrated by your support and by your votes.
Your input is invaluable as I continue serving on the school board.
Together, let’s move forward in the next four years to continue making our Hickory Public Schools be among the strongest in North Carolina!
Amy Monroe
Hickory NC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.