Our Ward 6 School Board District is experiencing some "old school politicking" this go around.

Aaron Kohrs, who is the Mobility Manager for Greenway Transportation and former public schools educator, is running for the School Board in Ward 6. Aaron has made it his mission to go door to door knocking on every street in the ward in order to hear the views and gain input from his constituents.

One Ward 6 neighbor stated that no one had shown that much interest in his opinion since former Mayor Rudy Wright had knocked on his door and asked for his vote.

With his Hickory native warmth combined with travels/studies abroad, Aaron is uniquely qualified to embody and promote the school board's mission of "serving as the primary advocate for the success of all children in our public schools."

He is involved in many levels of the local community including Leadership Catawba, an officer/board member with Unique World Gifts and member with St. Aloysius Church.

With no hesitation, I respectfully ask that you consider his diligent work ethic and nurturing spirit, and vote for your Ward 6 neighbor, Aaron Kohrs!

DW (David) Bentley

Hickory NC

