Our Ward 6 School Board District is experiencing some "old school politicking" this go around.
Aaron Kohrs, who is the Mobility Manager for Greenway Transportation and former public schools educator, is running for the School Board in Ward 6. Aaron has made it his mission to go door to door knocking on every street in the ward in order to hear the views and gain input from his constituents.
One Ward 6 neighbor stated that no one had shown that much interest in his opinion since former Mayor Rudy Wright had knocked on his door and asked for his vote.
With his Hickory native warmth combined with travels/studies abroad, Aaron is uniquely qualified to embody and promote the school board's mission of "serving as the primary advocate for the success of all children in our public schools."
He is involved in many levels of the local community including Leadership Catawba, an officer/board member with Unique World Gifts and member with St. Aloysius Church.
With no hesitation, I respectfully ask that you consider his diligent work ethic and nurturing spirit, and vote for your Ward 6 neighbor, Aaron Kohrs!
DW (David) Bentley
Hickory NC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.