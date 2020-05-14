Here is a story I call the “Danny Ross Dilemma.” Danny Ross was a college roommate, a really nice guy, though a little naïve. He got around campus on a bicycle, which he kept secure with a chain and padlock. After months of doing this, he began to think, I keep locking my bike and no one has stolen it, so should I keep locking it? So he stopped locking it and guess what? It was promptly stolen!
People have complained about the current state of restrictions in the state of N.C., in particular mentioning that Catawba County has had only one death from COVID-19. If this were carried to its logical extension, one could conclude that a manufacturing plant that has had no employee die from a job-related injury was being too careful.
As a pediatrician, I have had many parents say that I saved the life of their child (which is more credit than I deserved for just doing my job as well as I could).
On the other hand, no parent has ever thanked me for preventing serious injury or death by advice I gave or routine care I rendered (such as immunizations). I assure you that the morbidity and mortality that I saved in these ways far exceeded those where I carried out some active intervention. Why? Because people usually never know that a bad outcome was averted by a routine intervention. We will never know what didn’t happen.
It is true that the current restrictions are inconvenient, unpleasant, and oppressive, but the alternative cannot be allowed to play out without sacrificing the health and lives of many.
Lynn B. Spees
Hickory NC
