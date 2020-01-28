What would be the possibility of a Democratic president getting elected in the future? Most likely at some point in time based upon history this will occur. And let’s say this Democratic president decides to make most illegal Mexicans in the U.S. a pathway for easy citizenship. Also make trade deals that favor other countries like Mexico, Canada, China, Vietnam, Germany and others. So these leaders of these countries gain a positive relationship with this Democratic president. Thus, these leaders would most likely benefit if this Democratic president was re-elected.
And at the same time this Democratic president asks these foreign leaders to help him win his re-election. Based upon the evidence on the Impeachment trial that's exactly what President Trump has said or tweeted and asked and accepted other foreign countries to help him in his re-election. This is an EXTREMELY SLIPPERY SLOPE not to mention it is not within the Constitution and clearly impeachable behavior and not legal for this president or any future presidents.
Like it or not, the Republican Senate has no choice but to vote for impeachment to protect all forms of government and the hope of the American people with any future presidents; Republican or Democrat. President Trump has put himself in this position and not the U.S. Senate.
Don't take the path to rescue the president but the path to rescue the Constitution and the future of America.
Roger Helton
Hickory NC
