My first reaction to Mr. Smith's recent letter, "The real bully is Satan" was to ignore it. However, I recently made a pledge to stand up for injustice when I see it, so I cannot just drop this letter of self-righteous condemnation without a response.
I agree that "there is no greater love than to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ." But evidently there is some disagreement on what that gospel is. I believe it is the good news of grace and love toward all God's children. This means supporting and advocating for those whom society often sees as outcasts.
I know many members of the LGBTQ community and they are compassionate, loving people-many in committed relationships --who deserve the same rights and respect as heterosexuals. Statistics show that this group of young people have high rates of suicide. Is this partly due to the harassment and proclamations of iniquity that they endure, exacerbating feelings of unworthiness? Where is the gospel of Jesus Christ in that behavior? If we truly believe that we are all created in the image of God, that we are all children of God, how can we deny any segment of humanity the right to live as God created them, with dignity and equal opportunities?
I feel the real bullies are those who harass and invoke wrath on our brothers and sisters in Christ. What better time, now in the midst of a common crisis, to work together for healing and reconciliation, recognizing that we all are in need of God's grace and forgiveness.
Betty Lohr
Hickory, NC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Yes, God created us all in his image. But, God did not create us in homosexuality. He created us man and woman. God loves us all, and he is a forgiven God. God isn't pleased with some of the choices, actions and decisions some of us make. We are to go out, and prevail them to come. To change from their wicked ways. The let people know what is acceptable unto God. If it's wrong, tell them. Let them know what pleases and doesn't please God. It's up to that individual to receive, or not receive. The blood is on our hands if we
as (believers/Christian) don't tell them the truth about sin. Why you think God destroy the city of Sodom and Gomorrah. God destroyed everything and everybody due to their sexual sins. Regardless how the truth may hurt, it got to be told. It's not judging someone, but trying keep their soul right. Trying to tell them what God says about our life style. Our choices. Our actions. Because there's Conquences behind every decision, choice and action we make. Good or bad.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.