The depth of thinking that Brent Tomberlin conveys in his written columns makes me want him to run for a high office.

But then probably, he would better serve the world if his writings were syndicated and he remained in the teaching profession.

We need people of his caliber working with young people. I appreciate the critical and integrative thinking he is able to communicate on the printed page..

Thank you for keeping his columns on the Opinion page of the HDR.

Monica Olinger

Hickory NC

