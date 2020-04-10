Although we are amid an unprecedented public health crisis, we also have an extraordinary opportunity to come together within our families and our communities to reduce the stigma that often surrounds mental health.
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention encourages everyone to engage in an open, honest dialogue with their friends and loved ones, to demonstrate compassion and kindness, and to practice self-care by exercising, meditating, and consuming the news in measured doses. Reach out to those who may be isolated and need the extra support. These actions can save lives and positively change our collective culture surrounding mental health for the long-term.
In addition to our support and programs on our www.afsp.org site, AFSP has created a dedicated site regarding managing your mental health during this time. We encourage you to visit https://afsp.org/covid19. We hope these tools help you spread positive messages of hope, compassion, mental health care, and suicide prevention.
No one is ever alone.
Susan Tolle and Debbie Howell
Walk Co-Chairs, Central Piedmont Out of the Darkness Walk for Suicide Prevention
