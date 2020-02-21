I am writing to express my support of Ray Abernathy for Catawba County Commissioner.
It was with great pleasure I had the opportunity to work with Abernathy for over 10 years in my professional career where he served on the Catawba County ABC board. From the first day I met him he was always straightforward on how he handled business. He was a very respected and progressive leader among his employees and constituents.
Over my years of doing business with Abernathy, I quickly learned he was a honest hard-working man that wanted to make a difference for the Catawba County ABC system as well as his employees. His integrity and work ethics is why I know if Mr. Abernathy is elected, he will work hard for every single Catawba County resident to make positive change for all of the communities that make up the great county of Catawba.
Robert Miller
Hickory NC
