A history lesson from the 12th Century:
According to recent reports, Trump, his puppet, William Barr, and the rest of his minions in the Republican Congress, now claim that Russia never attempted to influence the U.S. 2016 election in favor of Trump; and anyone who originally gave such false information to the Muller investigation should now be subject to criminal prosecution.
A 12th century English philosopher and theologian, William of Ockham (c. 1287-1347), published a principle, since called “Occam’s Razor,” a pithy statement, also referred to as a “principle of parsimony” (i.e., simplicity), that can be used to estimate the likelihood of this new assertion about Russia’s invasion of our 2016 election being true. Occam’s razor states that “given two choices to explain an event, the simplest explanation is usually the best.”
Now, Trump and Barr suggest that the Muller and subsequent investigations were rigged by the FBI, Comey and friends, along with President Obama (in collusion, probably) with Ukraine, to falsely suggest Trump’s guilt. However, the simplest explanation for this new claim is that Trump, the Russians and Barr, are simply guilty, as charged. That is, it takes a much more involved and complex explanation to proclaim Trump’s innocence than to explain his, Barr’s and Russia’s guilt. To slightly miss-quote Shakespeare, “Methinks they do protest too much.”
Trump has also distinguished himself by the singular fact that he has lied more frequently and more shamelessly than any other employee of the federal government … ever! And the entire Republican Party seems content with supporting and endorsing this despicable record.
I am certain the framers of the Constitution are twirling in their graves: they can’t believe the duplicity of the Republican Party supporting such wanton desecration of what used to be appreciated as a unique and mostly successful experiment in human history!!! Republican toadies in Congress seem to have forgotten that part of their oath of office is “to protect and defend the Constitution,” NOT to protect and defend the lying president!
Finally, what is it about Donald J. Trump, his associates and minions, who seem to have brought the “art of lying” to some kind of devilish perfection and spread it over the entire United States like a communicable disease … for which, we seem not to have any readily available antidote or cure? Oh, would that it were only a simple disease!
Robert Sauer
Hickory, NC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.