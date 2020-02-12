Dean Proctor has been my employer for over 40 years. He has also been a mentor, friend, and supporter in my life journey. I have learned what it means to respect, help and understand people by this man who is running for State Senate.
Dean has always been the first to offer assistance for employees, and local ministries that have helped many in both Alexander and Catawba counties. Recently our church was asked for support for local students of Alexander County and Dean was one of the first to give money, along with other members of his family.
Dean exemplifies humility and has always treated me and my family with respect. If you ask other employees, I feel that they will say the same. From asking God to watch over our military men and women during prayer at our corporate awards banquet, to looking at photos of my grandchildren and laughing at the silly things they do, Dean is genuine and shows he cares. Any time he meets or see you, he will take time to engage in a conversation and listen.
All these qualities endear me to Dean, but I also support his beliefs and views on Pro Life and Second Amendment issues. I believe Dean Proctor is the right choice for State Senate!
Janet Mitchell
Taylorsville NC
