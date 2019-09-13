Price controls will not ‘fix’ our problems with medical bills
Republicans in Congress should stick to their free market principles on health care. That means opposing government price controls as a means to “fix” the problem of surprise medical bills.
Everyone agrees that families should not get huge bills after receiving emergency care or other medical services when they couldn’t be expected to shop around for an in-network doctor. But using government price controls isn’t the answer.
Government-controlled markets do a terrible job of distributing resources, and North Carolinians’ health care is already suffering. Keeping a medical practice open in rural areas has become extremely difficult. As a result, 20 of our counties in North Carolina don’t have a single pediatrician, 26 have no OB-GYN, and 32 have no psychiatrists. Adding federal price controls to an already over-regulated market will make the rural health care shortage far worse.
People in need of medical care should not be asked to wait longer or search far and wide for a doctor who can accept new patients, but that’s what would happen if Congress enacts price controls. They’re a cure that’s worse than the disease and should not be included in any surprise billing solution.
Laurie Moody
Morganton
