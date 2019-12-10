I have read many letters in the paper from people who like our president because they finally see a man who does what he said he was going to do. So I decided to check and see if that was the case. I went to Politifact, which is non-partisan, and a Pulitzer Prize winner. (Ergo, not fake news). Of the many, and there were many, campaign promises made by President Trump, he has kept 19, broken 54, and 28 are in the works. The ones in the works may or may not be passed. This does not sound to me that he did what he said he was going to do.
As for all the regulations that the president “deregulated." Yes, there are many. But most of them have to do with the environment. They are great if you like to breathe bad air, (not good if you or your loved ones have asthma), like to drink clean water, like to have the food you eat inspected, like to go to national parks, like the abundance of natural wildlife in this country, or if you hate to see the real Americans (native Americans that is) have their land continuously be given to big oil companies.
The most I can see that Trump has done is that he has sent his list of conservative judges (handpicked from the Heritage Foundation and the Federalist Society, among others) to the Republican-controlled Senate for confirmation. Of course, they have been approved. Six of these judges were even rated as “not-qualified” by the ABA. One thing judges are supposed to be is non-partisan. There should be no conservative or liberal judges. They take an oath of office to “impartially” discharge their duties. (28 U.S. Code 453). Alexander Hamilton knew the Supreme Court justices should be impartial when he envisioned the court. If you look at the Supreme Court website, it even alludes to the fact of this impartiality under the history section.
As for the tax cut for everybody that he promised, well, we all know how that turned out. And his promise that the tax cut would pay for itself? Last I heard, it added another 1 trillion dollars to our already soaring deficit that Trump promised to eradicate.
Jan McCoy
Hickory NC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.